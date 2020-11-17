Phil Spencer: Microsoft has to invest in new studios and new games

You're watching Advertisements

This year Twitchcon was renamed Glitchcon, and because of how the world is now, it is a fully digital event. During the opening event there was an interview with Xbox boss Phil Spencer. He stated that Microsoft has to continue investing in new studios and new games. The interview starts around 5 hours and 50 minutes in the video.

"In terms of continuing to invest in new studios and new games and new content, absolutely we have to do that. It's important that we continue to build out the library of games that are available on Xbox. We'll double the size of our studios organization when we add Bethesda, and we're going to continue to invest in great games so that people can find their next favorite game on our platform."

So be mentally prepared, that in the future we hear more news about how Microsoft has acquired yet another game studio to work under its Xbox Game Studios brand.