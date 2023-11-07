Phil Spencer: Many Switch and PlayStation users are part of the Xbox community

HQ

A lot changed when Microsoft bought Activision Blizzard, something that includes making them the possibly biggest third party publisher on PlayStation. And clearly the Xbox boss Phil Spencer knows this, as he reveals a somewhat surprising definition of the Xbox community in a recent interview with Famitsu, after being asked about establishing an Xbox community in the cloud outside consoles (translated with Bing AI):

"Both are important. First of all, I am very excited and looking forward to what I can do in the future with hardware. Regarding hardware, I think that we can offer something unique to Xbox users, not just simply following what other companies are doing. We need to consider a large number of Nintendo Switch and PlayStation users as part of the Xbox community, as we consider ROG Ally and Steam Deck as part of the Xbox community.

Similarly, it is also important to ensure that everyone who continues to play Xbox games in the community feels equal, including those who play Game Pass on their PC. There are many things to work on."

He was also asked if there will be a steady stream of games for Xbox in the future. Spencer acknowledged that there were issues with new releases up until 2022, but says it has already been better 2023 and will be even better in the future with AAA releases every three months:

"Over the next two to three years, we plan to release first-party blockbusters or highly anticipated titles roughly every three months. We are very excited and looking forward to that."