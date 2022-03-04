Phil Spencer: "Let's respect creators"

HQ

As revealed last month, Phil Spencer won the very prestigious DICE Lifetime Achievement Award. This was recently awarded to him during the 25th Annual DICE Awards, and in the post-interviews, he was asked if he had a message to the gamers of the world.

Here is what he had to say:

"[K]eep playing, keep using your voice, understand the power of creativity, the power of community. And the other thing I would just say is, let's respect creators. I think it's very often that creations can be kind of weaponized and used in battles between platforms and other things.

I look at everybody who is brave enough to create something, put it out...have their peers, the industry, players, play and analyze and talk about what they do, and let's just celebrate the fact that so many great games are coming out from so many creators, and realize that's such a foundation for where this industry is going to go."

As the gaming industry can be a very toxic place at times, for no apparent reason, he also added that we should do "everything possible to ensure that this entire industry is about treating every single person with dignity and respect".

What do you think of this advice?

Thanks IGN