Phil Spencer knows that Xbox didn't release enough games in 2022

While there was a lot of potential for Xbox in 2022, a whole slew of delays meant that the company's portfolio of titles ended up being incredibly scarce and thin, with the biggest title of the year arguably being Obsidian's Pentiment.

Needless to say, in a recent interview with IGN, this lack of launches was brought up, with Spencer addressing the situation head on.

"Our commitment to our fans is that we need to have a steady release of great games that people can play on our platform, and we didn't do enough of that in 2022, there's no doubt," the Xbox boss stated before concluding with, "And fundamentally, that's on me. I'm the head of the business."

Spencer did briefly touch on 2023 and how he is "excited" about what Xbox has in store for 2023 now that it is coming over all of the problems that Covid and working from caused on a production standpoint.