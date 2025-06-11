Phil Spencer: "It's going to be a really special year for Xbox next year"

HQ

Next year, Xbox will be 25 years old, and Microsoft is of course very aware of this. Planning is already underway, and in a recent interview with the company's gaming boss Phil Spencer, he explains that the series most associated with Xbox will be expanded with new entries:

"When you think about Fable, when you think about Gears, when you think about Forza - these are franchises that have been really part of what makes Xbox what it is today, and it's going to be a nice lineup next year.

We have a strong finish to 2025, and then when I look at '26 and our 25th anniversary and the franchises that we're going to launch in that year - I think it's going to be a really special year for Xbox next year."

You might be thinking "...but what about Halo?", which also seems to be on the table though. During the Xbox Games Showcase last Sunday, the very same Spencer promised that in 2026 we can look forward to "the return of a classic that's been with us since the beginning" - which basically rules out everything but Halo.

So to sum it up, it looks like we can look forward to Fable, Forza Horizon 6, Gears of War: E-Day and a new Halo next year. That is, as mentioned above, the four franchises that are more than any others associated with Xbox.