Phil Spencer is "very excited" for Xbox handhelds this year

We know that Microsoft is working on portable Xbox devices, as it has also clearly hinted that the first of them is in partnership with Asus with a planned release later this year.

Microsoft's gaming boss Phil Spencer is now getting straight to the point, saying in an interview with iJustine that he is very enthusiastic about the plans when asked what Xbox has in store for 2025 (transcribed by Pure Xbox):

"We've teased and talked about handhelds and I'm very excited because we both travel, and sometimes you can't always take your console or your whole gaming desktop with you."

Spencer again elaborates on how he wants to redefine what Xbox should be with an ecosystem that is available everywhere and all the time:

"But it's really about building the experience around the person, and that's what really gets me excited. [Xbox] isn't one single device at the centre, it's not one game, it is the player - making sure all of your games are available, all of your save games, all of your entitlements are available wherever you go."

We'll be back when we see more from the upcoming Asus Xbox device, and learn how it will work with Xbox consoles, past games, and especially future ones.