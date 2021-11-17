Phil Spencer is not a fan of NFT

HQ

It seems like the very second major companies decided to dial back on the microtransactions and loot boxes to some extent, we had to learn new buzz-words. Instead, there has been a lot of talk about blockchains and NFT (non-fungible token). Basically ways to own digital rights to something.

This is something the Ubisoft boss Yves Guillemot recently called a "revolution" while also saying that they "want to be one of the key players there". EA is also thinking in these lines with their boss Andrew Wilson claiming that it is "the future of our industry". Valve, on the other hand, really doesn't agree and has banned all of this from Steam as many thinks it's bad both for gamers and developers and might encourage bad companies and practices while also hurting the environment as the systems behind it needs a lot of resources.

Now the Xbox head honcho Phil Spencer has shared his opinions on this topic in an interview with Axios. It turns out he is still sceptical and currently wouldn't allow a lot of it on Xbox:

"What I'd say today on NFT, all up, is I think there's a lot of speculation and experimentation that's happening, and that some of the creative that I see today feels more exploitive than about entertainment."

This doesn't mean that Spencer thinks all NFT's are automatically bad, but he says that it is currently being figured out, seemingly implying that implementation could get better in the future. Today, he wouldn't allow these types of exploitive content:

"And I can understand that early on you see a lot of things that probably are not things you want to have in your store. I think anything that we looked at in our storefront that we said is exploitive would be something that we would, you know, take action on. We don't want that kind of content."

Is it good that Spencer is reluctant towards NFT's or should he be more like Ubisoft and EA, and embrace it?