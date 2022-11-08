Phil Spencer is excited about StarCraft opportunities

HQ

An overwhelming amount of the speculations and discussions regarding Microsoft's pending purchase of Activision Blizzard has been about the Call of Duty franchise. It's easy to forget what an absolute juggernaut Blizzard is as well, and when the Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently was interviewed by Wired, he was asked about his plans for StarCraft.

Spencer first and foremost pointed out that Microsoft does not own Activision Blizzard yet, and that he has no say whatsoever regarding the company:

"The first thing I would say is, I'm not allowed to make any decisions about what happens at Blizzard or Activision or King. So this is all just kind of talking and thinking about what the opportunity is."

He then continued to praise StarCraft and the importance the franchise and Blizzard had on the genre:

"StarCraft was a seminal moment in gaming. From an esports perspective, from real-time strategy on console perspective, and from just an real-time strategy storytelling perspective in the genre."

Spencer ended by opening up about what he would like to do if the Microsoft ends up buying Activision Blizzard after all instances has approved of this:

"I'm excited about getting to sit down with the teams at Activision and Blizzard and King to talk about back catalog and opportunities that we might have. So I will dodge the question other than to say it's not something I can actively work on right now. But the thought of being able to think about what could happen with those franchises is pretty exciting to me, as somebody who spent a lot of hours playing those games."

What would you like to see Microsoft do with StarCraft? A new RTS, or perhaps something completely different? We sure wouldn't mind reviving the stealth action games StarCraft: Ghost which was confirmed cancelled in 2014.