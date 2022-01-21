Phil Spencer is excited about owning the HeXen franchise

HQ

We recently shared a large list of 37 franchises that was included in Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard. In an interview with The Washington Post, the Xbox boss (nowadays even CEO of Microsoft Gaming after a promotion) Phil Spencer shared his thoughts on these classic brands they now own, and explained how they will approach all their new studios:

"We're hoping that we'll be able to work with them when the deal closes to make sure we have resources to work on franchises that I love from my childhood and that the teams really want to get. I'm looking forward to these conversations. I really think it's about adding resources and increasing capability."

Spencer also commented on all these new games they own, and even namedropped three titles he seems to be extra excited about:

"I was looking at the IP list, I mean, let's go! 'King's Quest,' 'Guitar Hero.' ... I should know this but I think they got 'HeXen.'"

HeXen is a classic fantasy-FPS from 1995, developed by Raven Software, who has spent the last couple of years doing Call of Duty. This means they have a lot of first-person experience and we could absolutely imagine Raven being thrilled about the opportunity to return to HeXen once again.