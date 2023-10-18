Phil Spencer is "all in" if teams wants to revisit classic Xbox and Activision franchises

HQ

It didn't take long last year when Microsoft announced that they were going to buy Activision Blizzard before fans started making lists of classic franchises they would like to see brought back, and suggesting studios that should develop games created by other teams.

Now that Activision Blizzard officially is a part of Microsoft, the wish lists have grown even further, but is this something the Xbox boss Phil Spencer would even allow? It turns out the answer is yes, as Spencer visited the latest episode of the Official Xbox Podcast to talk about the acquisition. When he got the question about teams reviving old beloved series, he said:

"If teams want to go back and revisit some of the things that we have —and do a full focus on it— I'm going to be all in."

Spencer also said he thinks Game Pass gives Microsoft an opportunity to revisit dormant franchises a couple of times every year - and once again mentioned that he loved Hexen when he was a kid:

"I do think with Game Pass we have the ability to maybe pick a couple franchises every year and almost to, like a revisited. I just made up that term. So it's not a brand on a box, but you know, I tease about things like Hexen just because I remember playing it as a kid. I have no plan for that but I do think when you look across all of the the franchises that are part of our teams, there's an opportunity for us to go back. Even if it's just a recognize the moment and what those things meant in gaming's history and do something right with it. Make it available to people through Game Pass. I think there's an opportunity."

Are there any cool franchises you would like to see make a comeback from Microsoft? Perhaps Starcraft Ghost from The Coalition, Banjo Kazooie from Toys for Bob, The Last Vikings from Rare or Hexen from Treyarch? Let us know in the comment section.

Check out the interesting episode of the podcast below. The discussion about revisiting classic games starts at roughly 17 minutes in.