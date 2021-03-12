Phil Spencer implies wider usage of id Tech

You're watching Advertisements

One perhaps overlooked detail with Microsoft's acquisition of ZeniMax/Bethesda, is the fact that id Software is one of the companies that is included, which happens to also be the maker of one of the most powerful game engines out there; id Tech 7.

The Xbox boss Phil Spencer had clearly thought of that though, and during the roundtable discussion with Bethesda yesterday, he touched upon this subject and implied that id Tech 7 might get wider usage amongst other Xbox developers as well. He said "what can we do inside of our organization with id Tech" while also adding that it's a "tool that so many developers can use to realize their vision."

"There's no studio that sweats every pixel onscreen - and every frame - the way id Software

does. And then when you think about their capability and I think about them collaborating and working and talking with The Coalition and 343 and just like the first-person shooter, third-person shooter space that we have, the studios that are there, it's just kind of an amazing capability.

The other thing I get really excited about with id Software that we haven't really talked a lot about is the future of id Tech. And what could that mean inside of Xbox? Obviously, you know, we've got a ton of studios doing a bunch of different work. I love the way Marty [the Studio Director at id Software] talked about how they've collaborated with other Bethesda studios on id Tech, and I just think about that to the next level, like, what can we do inside of our organization with id Tech, which is one of the world's best game engines out there and just make it a tool that so many developers can use to realize their vision."

Currently, Doom Eternal is the only game that uses the latest incarnation of this game engine; id Tech 7. As this is a serious contender as the best looking game in the world right now, we're keeping our fingers crossed that we'll see more Xbox studios use it in the future.