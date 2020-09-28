Phil Spencer: I think we're going to see more console hardware

You're watching Advertisements

Xbox Series S and X launches on November 10, and starts the new generation, both for Microsoft and in general (PlayStation 5 launches in Europe on November 19). But this doesn't prevent Phil Spencer saying that we probably can expect more Xbox consoles in the future. He seems to think they "absolutely" have a place, even though gaming has changed a lot during the last 10 years.

It is in an interview with Yahoo Finance, transcribed by VGC, he shares his view of gaming today:

"We're about putting the player at the center. It's not about the device in the middle anymore. You see that in every other form of media: my TV is with me wherever I go, my music is with me wherever I go.

I'm in control of the experience and I think gaming is going through that same transformation, which is why as you say, if you're a Game Pass subscriber you can now play your great games on our Xbox console, on your PC or now on your Android phone via streaming."

But this does not mean there won't be anymore Xbox consoles:

"In terms of future hardware, absolutely I think we're going to see more console hardware down the road. Just like in video, just like in music it's not that streaming has cut off device innovation. I think we'll continue to see that and that's absolutely what we're planning for."

Sounds good to us!