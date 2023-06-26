Phil Spencer: I think Call of Duty "will play as a great Switch game"

HQ

Things got heated just before the weekend as Microsoft and Activision Blizzard is facing off against Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regarding the merger of the two former companies. While Sony has been the most outspoken opponent to the acquisition, Nintendo was also talked about, even though we know they have no objections and has given their approval already.

One of the key reasons as to why Nintendo did this is that Microsoft has promised that Call of Duty will be released to Nintendo's formats in the future, bringing the franchise to a new audience. During the hearings, FTC wanted to know if the Switch audience could expect the game to look the same as on Xbox Series X. The Xbox boss Phil Spencer replied:

"I think it will play as a great Switch game. I don't think it will look the same."

Spencer also explained that Microsoft and Activision Blizzard would aim towards making the game run at least as good as other third party titles on the format, and preferably even better:

"Our goal is that it would be an equal or better quality of other Switch games."

Do you think it is possible to make a Call of Duty for Switch and make it run satisfactorily?