Phil Spencer honours former Playstation boss Jim Ryan and wishes him well

A few days ago it was announced that Jim Ryan, the man who has been in charge of Playstation for four years, has decided to retire. This made Phil Spencer take to Twitter (X) to pay tribute to the person who has been his personal opponent during these past years. Not least in the controversy surrounding Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard that has been going on for the past year.

Because despite all the water under the bridge, it's clear that there's plenty of mutual respect between these two, and Spencer had this to say about Ryan:

"Jim Ryan has been a great contributor to our industry and a fierce leader for PlayStation. I wish him the best in what he does next. Thank you for all you've done for the community over the last 30 years, Jim."

What do you think of Ryan's leadership, has it been a good or bad period for Sony, and what would you hope to see change under the new Playstation boss?