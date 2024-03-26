English
Phil Spencer hints at a portable Xbox more vividly than ever before

"What should we build that will find new players? That will allow people to play at times when they couldn't go play?"

The last couple of months, we've repeatedly posted rumors, fairly credible insiders and even statements from Xbox team leaders indicating that Microsoft is currently working on a portable Xbox.

During Game Developers Conference, Polygon had the opportunity to talk to Microsoft's gaming boss Phil Spencer, who was in a very chatty mood regarding portable gaming. Among other things, he explained that his Lenovo Legion Go doesn't feel like a portable Xbox and explained that he has a whole list of things that are missing (including Xbox menus from the console and cross-saves), he added:

"I want to be able to boot into the Xbox app in a full screen, but in a compact mode. And all of my social [experience] is there. Like I want it to feel like the dash of my Xbox when I turn on the television. [Except I want it] on those devices."

But he didn't stop there, telling us that the Xbox hardware team has "different hardware form factors and things that [they] could go do", implying that they can do more than regular consoles. He then continued "What should we build that will find new players?", which certainly sounds like a portable device, before adding "That will allow people to play at times when they couldn't go play?".

Spencer also believes that one of the major problems with today's PC-based portable devices is Windows, and he says self-critically that he obviously has work to do to be able to run everything with a controller:

"The things that usually frustrate me are more Windows-based than device-based. Which is an area I feel some ownership of. Like, I want to be able to log in with a controller. I've got my list of things we should go do."

That sounds like a person who is very open and doesn't deny that there could be a portable Xbox coming from Microsoft, or do you interpret these statements differently?

Image: Logitech G Cloud


