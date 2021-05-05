Phil Spencer hasn't giving up on bringing Xbox Cloud Gaming to other consoles

You're watching Advertisements

In yet another document leak from the ongoing legal feud with Epic vs Apple, we now learn that Microsoft has tried to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to other consoles, something we assume specifically means PlayStation and Switch.

It is in a reply to an email sent to the Epic boss Tim Sweeney from the Xbox head honcho Phil Spencer in August last year, we learn that the Xbox team is still working on this. Spencer writes that "I did want to just let you know that I have your point on xCloud on other consoles (haven't given up)".

There have been rumours lately that Xbox Cloud Gaming might show up on Switch eventually, something that would make it possible to play games with graphics we simply haven't seen on the Switch yet, as well as upcoming titles like the next Forza Horizon and Starfield. So far, nothing has been confirmed though, so it remains to be seen how successful Microsoft has been in bringing Xbox Cloud Gaming to rival platforms.