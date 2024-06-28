Phil Spencer has the "opening Storytime speech" for PAX West 2024

HQ

Gamescom is taking place in Cologne from August 21-25, but that's not the only event we have to look forward to. Just a few days later, PAX West 2024 will be held in Seattle, and now the organizers confirm that Microsoft's gaming boss Phil Spencer will give the opening speech, where the fair's co-founder Jerry Holkins also says:

"Phil Spencer is at the center of something unprecedented with Microsoft Gaming,

It's a tremendous responsibility. I can't wait to find out what the industry looks like from where he's sitting."

We assume that we can look forward to some kind of surprise or announcement from Microsoft, as he will probably not be there just to say "hello and welcome". Whatever the case, Spencer delivers his "opening Storytime speech" on August 39.

We will of course report on everything that happens.