Phil Spencer has reassuring news for those worried about Xbox games disappearing

It's no secret that Xbox sales are slow and that Microsoft has therefore chosen to broaden the perception of what an Xbox can be, and also made it possible to play the company's games on other formats, mainly PlayStation 5, but there is also a lot of talk about Switch 2.

Despite Microsoft confirming that there is both a new high-powered Xbox console and a portable device on the way, some have worried that they could lose their purchased games. in a new XboxEra interview, Microsoft's gaming boss Phil Spencer addresses this, and comes with a reassuring message:

"I want to show respect to the people who voice their concerns. To me, like I get it. And I would never disrespect anybody who comes to me, concerned. I've got a library of games on Xbox console. I want to make sure I'll continue to be able to play those games. Are we going to still do hardware? Are we going to still get to play the games the way we've always played? Am I going to have to rent all my games? Can I still buy games? All that."

Spencer went on to point out that it has always been important to Microsoft that you can continue to enjoy all your games, even for older formats, and that this is something they intend to continue:

"I get it. I get the questions. I think we've shown respect for people's libraries over the generations with back-compat and Play Anywhere, and I want to continue to do that. You can buy every game that's in Game Pass, we're not trying to funnel everybody into one business model. Play the games the way you want to play them."

In short, it sounds like your Xbox games are secure in the future as well.