Phil Spencer has nothing but praise for Valve's newly announced Steam Machine

HQ

There have been numerous rumors about the next generation of Xbox, with more and more reports pointing to a hybrid solution that can run both PC and Xbox games. The idea seems to be that you will be able to buy games from any store you want (such as Epic Games Store, Steam, or Xbox Store), and that all of them will then be visible from a single menu.

But apparently Valve has been thinking along similar lines, and on Wednesday evening they surprised everyone by announcing Steam Machine, a console-like PC with performance that more than rivals the current consoles, making it possible to have a stylish, controller-operated computer tucked away in your TV cabinet. One might think this would stress Microsoft, as it is largely the same idea they seem to have.

However, Microsoft's top gaming boss, Phil Spencer, commented on Valve's venture in his usual manner... namely with congratulations and praise for the idea, while also stating that this will cause gaming to grow and be good for Microsoft, as they are one of the largest publishers on Steam:

If the rumors about Microsoft's next Xbox are true, it is expected to be released in 2027, although many hope that it will be announced as early as next year, as Xbox will then be celebrating its 25th anniversary.