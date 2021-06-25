Phil Spencer: Halo Infinite developers are "very committed" to the Holiday launch plans

Ever since Halo Infinite appeared at E3 2021 and showed off a bunch of gameplay about the title's multiplayer and continued to leave us with the Holiday release window, we've been wondering what exactly that means for the launch plans for the game.

With Forza Horizon 5 planned for November 9, and Xbox Game Pass day one launches pretty much planned for every week beforehand, it doesn't seem like Microsoft will be releasing the game in early November or before, which begged the question of when we'll actually be getting Halo Infinite, and if it will actually be in 2021.

The Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently took to the Dropped Frames podcast to chat about what Xbox has in the works (including a little tidbit on Fable), before touching on the release plans for Halo Infinite.

"Instead of picking this date and having to move it by a week, which at this point would feel like a fail — we don't want to do that — let's wait until we're really solid on what the date is," Spencer stated. "But the team is very committed to holiday, we feel good about that."

Spencer did also talk a little further about the game, saying, "The way Pierre [Hintze] and Joseph [Staten] are running the team I feel good about the confidence we have in both quality and getting the game done."

For more on Halo Infinite, check out all the new information that came from the multiplayer deep dive here.