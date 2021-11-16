Phil Spencer: Game Pass is very, very sustainable right now

HQ

There has been a lot of speculation on the performance of Xbox Game Pass for Microsoft, as many considers it a deal too good to be true. But according from someone who should know more about this than most of us, the Xbox boss Phil Spencer, Xbox Game Pass is in fact already sustainable, performing great from a business perspective and growing.

When asked about this in an interview with Axios, Spencer said:

"Game Pass is doing very well from a business perspective and a creative and engagement perspective, so it continues to be, I think, a real differentiator for our platform and enabler for creators and players."

Spencer admits that he has heard people saying that Xbox Game Pass is just Microsoft burning money, but says they are wrong while adding that "I mean, you, you could do the math on Game Pass". He continues:

"I know there's a lot of people that like to write, We're burning cash right now for some future pot of gold at the end. No. Game Pass is very, very sustainable right now as it sits and it continues to grow."

In the interview, Spencer also adds that Xbox Game Pass is "not the only thing that's growing in Xbox". Basically, things seems to be pretty positive from the Xbox camp right now and it doesn't seem like we should be worried that Microsoft's subscription service is going anywhere anytime soon.