Phil Spencer: Game companies should "turn away from dividing players and creators"

The Xbox boss held a speech during the 12th annual New York Game Awards.

The Xbox boss Phil Spencer was recently awarded the Andrew Yoon Memorial Legend Award during the 12th annual New York Game Awards. Spencer, who visited the event personally, also had an acceptance speech and took the opportunity to call for more unity amongst game companies.

Amongst other things, Spencer said game companies should work more "to inspire and invite joy", claiming this is the "greatest responsibility". He also added that this is extra necessary right now as "there is more despair in the world, a steady stream of bad news". He also called for game companies to "turn away from dividing players and creators".

The full speech can be found over here, it's well worth checking out and Spencer make a lot of valid points in an era that sometimes feels to fixated in the negatives rather that everything that is good.

