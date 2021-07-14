Phil Spencer expects Xbox to acquire a studio from India, Africa, or South America "in the next 3-5 years"

We're all more than expecting Xbox to acquire more developers to further grow the Xbox Game Studios family over the next few years. Following the massive acquisition of ZeniMax Media it just seems too obvious. To see where the company stands on further acquisitions, Xbox boss Phil Spencer was recently asked by The Guardian about if it is looking towards India, Africa, or South America, and if it plans to grab a studio from there.

Spencer said, "It would actually surprise me if that doesn't happen."

"Just knowing the talent that's available, and the tools [such as game engines Unity and Unreal] that are so much more accessible, I would be surprised if in the next 3-5 years you don't see numerous studios in places that aren't the traditional hubs of video game development."

To further affirm that, Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty also commented, stating, "There should be a several-hundred-person studio [in one of these territories]. And not for outsourcing or support, but a team building whatever the version of the best blockbuster game may be for that market. That is very much the vision."

Would you like to see Xbox pick up a studio from one of these regions?

Thanks, The Guardian.