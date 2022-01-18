Phil Spencer expects PlayStation to fully follow suit with Game Pass

HQ

Let's be honest, the launch strategy for Xbox One was both bad and made even worse by poor communication. It all ended with the, at the time, new Xbox boss Phil Spencer changing course for Xbox during the entire last generation.

Now we can see his ideas pretty clear, as you should be able to play all your games - current and previous generations - on PC, Xbox and smartphones without any hassle. This is topped with Game Pass, which should give you most games you will need to be a happy gamer.

In a new interview with IGN, Spencer reacts to the unconfirmed information that Sony seems to have something similar to Game Pass brewing, something he seems to think is an "inevitability" while also explaining that he thinks Sony will start to launch games for both the subscription and PC at the same time as PlayStation.

"I don't mean it to sound like we've got it all figured out, but I think the right answer is allowing your customers to play the games they wanna play, where they wanna play them, and giving them choice about how they build their library, and being transparent with them about what our plans are in terms of our PC initiatives and our cross-gen initiatives and other things.

So when I hear others doing things like Game Pass or coming to PC, it makes sense to me because I think that's the right answer."

According to most sources, the new PlayStation subscription service will mainly have old games as a draw, but Spencer ultimately thinks this strategy will change to be more like Game Pass. He also adds that it's not impossible for others to follow suit, but that Microsoft will try to continue to find new roads going forward:

"I don't really look at it as validation. I actually, when I'm talking to our teams, I talk about it as an inevitability. So for us, we should continue to innovate, continue to compete, because the things that we're doing might be advantages that we have in the market today, but they're just based on us going first, not that we've created something that no one else can go create.

I like it because it feeds our energy on what are the next things that we should be working on as we continue to build out the things that we've done in the past. Because I think the right answer is to ship great games, ship them on PC, ship them on console, ship them on cloud, make them available Day 1 in the subscription. And I expect that's what our competitor will do."

Do you expect Sony to go in the footsteps of Xbox Game Pass, or will a revamped and multi-tiered PS Plus be enough?