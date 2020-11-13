Phil Spencer: Elden Ring is the most ambitious game Miyazaki has done

You're watching Advertisements

Since the announcement of FromSoftwares upcoming Elden Ring at Microsoft's E3 press conference two years ago, we really haven't heard anything more from it, outside a couple of rumors. There have even been speculations claiming that it might be canceled.

But this is not the case, according to a person who has "played quite a bit" of Elden Ring, and that is Xbox boss Phil Spencer. In an interview with Gamespot, he says that he has "seen actually quite a bit. I've played quite a bit."

Even if Spencer won't share any details about this, he does reveal that he thinks this is director Hidetaka Miyazaki's (creator of both the Souls series and Bloodborne) most ambitious game yet:

"As somebody who's played all of Miyazaki's games over at least the last decade, this is clearly the most ambitious game that he's done. I mean, I love his games, but seeing some of the gameplay mechanics stuff that he's tackling, he and the team are tackling this time, of the setting, working with another creator in terms of story. I love it."

To sum it up, we still really don't know anything more about Elden Ring, but at least we know that it is still very much alive and is Miyazaki's most ambitious project so far. And that definitely something.