Phil Spencer doesn't think console life cycles will mimic graphics cards

Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox recently sat down with us to talk through all things Xbox. In the interview of which you can check out in full right here, the head honcho detailed console life cycles and whether or not he thinks they will ever reflect that of PC component development.

"Stable platforms for longer periods of time, means developers get more familiar and comfortable with engines and the technology," said Spencer. "It's why we have the same core gaming platform across Series S and Series X, and frankly we've moved that onto PC as well so that developers now can look at more consistent development platforms across our devices."

"I don't think we'll get to a world where we see console life cycles mimic what we see on say graphics cards, where it seems like every year there's something new that comes out. Because with graphics cards you're changing one component of a device that's in your home. Whereas a console tends to get installed into your rack, under your TV, and you just want it to work. You want it to be there, you want it to turn on."

Spencer then went on further to talk about how older generations impact the developmental process, stating; "we are still supporting Xbox One. Frankly, we still have millions of people that log into Xbox Live on Xbox 360. We in the industry can get involved in this new, new, new, but we still have a lot of customers who are happy with their launch day Xbox One, and I want them to be happy for years to come."