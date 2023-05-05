Phil Spencer 'disappointed' with Redfall's release

HQ

While there have been other goings on in the gaming world for the past week, it has been hard to ignore the bonfire that Arkane Austin's Redfall has become. With the studio previously being known for great games, it has disappointed many across the industry to see the lacklustre mess that Redfall has proven to be post launch.

Speaking on Kinda Funny's Xcast, Xbox boss Phil Spencer opened up about what he thinks about the launch. "There's nothing more difficult for me than disappointing the Xbox community," he said. "I'm upset with myself."

Spencer recalls making false promises like 60fps at launch for Redfall. While he clearly believes this was a misstep, it seems Spencer also thinks that Redfall's downfall may have been in the development team stepping outside of their comfort zone. He doesn't just leave the blame on Arkane Austin, though, and clearly believes Xbox should have had a bigger role.

He said: "We didn't do a good job early on of engaging with Arkane Austin to really help them understand what it meant to be part of Xbox. We left them to work on the game--they're a very talented team and I love that team--I still do. We should have been there for the team earlier. That's on us. We were too late to help. I take that as a learning. As painful as it is."

Previously we reported that Redfall had little to no involvement from Xbox in its development, but Spencer clearly thinks that was a mistake. Do you think that Xbox should have stepped in earlier?

Check out the full interview here.