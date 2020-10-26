Phil Spencer details the two upcoming first-party projects he's most excited about

You're watching Advertisements

We recently had the chance to sit down with the Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer to have a chat about everything the major brand is bringing to the table. Toward the end of the interview, we asked Spencer about which first-party studio's unannounced title he is most excited for the public to see. He replied saying; "I'm gonna give you two if that's okay?"

"One of them is Compulsion," stated Spencer. "When I first saw We Happy Few, there was an art style and a setting that I thought was really unique. It's a young studio and they are still growing and learning the craft of what they are as a team. But looking at what they're gonna do next, I love their ability to create new worlds and unique settings."

Spencer continued saying; "The other one I would say is The Initiative, which is our studio in Santa Monica. I've played what they are doing next. Just the talent we have been able to bring into that studio led by Darryl Gallagher is amazing, especially when you bring such an amazing group of creators together, and create such a culture that Darryl is working to create there."

Compulsion Games is a Canadian developer and part of the Xbox Game Studios portfolio. Its most recent title was the action-adventure, We Happy Few, which featured a contrasting art style of bright and dreary colour palettes. The Initiative on the other hand is a new developer, also part of the Xbox Game Studios line-up. Its current project is still under wraps however, claims suggest that it is set to be a AAA title, potentially even set in the Perfect Dark universe.

You can find the full interview with Phil Spencer right here.