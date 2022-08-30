Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Phil Spencer: Console demand will "outstrip" supply for us this holiday

The Xbox boss hopes that 2023 will be different.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's been almost two years since the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X during the pandemic, and it's still quite hard to get a new console as demand outstrips the supply. While this seems to be about to change, the Xbox boss Phil Spencer does not expect a turning point this holiday..

In a recent interview with Bloomberg (via VGC), Spencer says:

"I still think demand will outstrip supply for us this holiday. We'll see when we get into 2023, you'll start to see more, that supply is catching up with demand, and maybe actually see one in the store when you walk in."

So if you see a console in the store and want to get one, take the opportunity right away, you never know when you'll get the chance next time.

Phil Spencer: Console demand will "outstrip" supply for us this holiday


Loading next content