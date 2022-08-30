Phil Spencer: Console demand will "outstrip" supply for us this holiday

HQ

It's been almost two years since the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X during the pandemic, and it's still quite hard to get a new console as demand outstrips the supply. While this seems to be about to change, the Xbox boss Phil Spencer does not expect a turning point this holiday..

In a recent interview with Bloomberg (via VGC), Spencer says:

"I still think demand will outstrip supply for us this holiday. We'll see when we get into 2023, you'll start to see more, that supply is catching up with demand, and maybe actually see one in the store when you walk in."

So if you see a console in the store and want to get one, take the opportunity right away, you never know when you'll get the chance next time.