Phil Spencer confirms Xbox's attendance at E3 this year

Last night some big news dropped regarding E3 this year, as Sony revealed that they'd be skipping the industry event for the second year in a row, but it turns out we'll still be seeing Microsoft there.

Xbox chief Phil Spencer contributed to the E3 discussions on social media with a tweet that looks ahead optimistically to E3 this summer.

"Our team is hard at work on E3, we look forward to sharing with all who love to play what's ahead for us. Our artform has consistently been propelled by the cross-section of creativity and technical progress. 2020 is a milestone year in that journey for Team Xbox," Spencer writes.

This same optimism is shared by the Entertainment Software Association, who organises E3 each year, and they say that it'll still be an "exciting" event even if Sony's not there.

That hasn't stopped many from speculating that E3 isn't the industry titan that it once was though. With Sony choosing to leave yet again, some have thought that E3 might not be as important to the big players, who are regularly announcing things on their own streams and with their own events.

Are you pleased to see Xbox at E3?

