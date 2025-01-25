Phil Spencer confirms that more Xbox games are coming to other platforms.

HQ

In an interview with Gamertag Radio, Phil Spencer has now confirmed what has long been an open secret: more Xbox games are heading to both PlayStation and other platforms. He emphasized that while they value their own hardware, they don't want to limit players' ability to enjoy the games developed by their studios. Spencer stated:

"We love our platform and our hardware but we're not going to put walls up where people can engage with the great games our studios are building (...) our games will show up in more places, no doubt!"

Spencer was also asked why players should choose to invest their hard-earned money in an Xbox, to which he replied:

"I want people to pick hardware based on the capabilities of that hardware and the choices that they want to make about where they want to play. We want our hardware to win based on the capabilities that we have (...) hardware [is] critical and fundamental to what Xbox is—not trying to gatekeep the games off different places."

However, Spencer did not specify which games we can expect to see next on other platforms. Recent rumors, though, suggest that Halo might be on its way to both PlayStation and Switch 2.

Do you think Microsoft is making the right move by releasing its games on as many platforms as possible?