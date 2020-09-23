Phil Spencer: Bethesda will run semi-independently

You're watching Advertisements

Most bigger video game publishers have their fair share of talented studios they've bought and then choked to death by creative mismanagement. EA doesn't like you talking about Pandemic or Bullfrog, Sony shut down Evolution Studios and Studio Liverpool while Microsoft has Lionhead and FASA on its conscience.

But with all new developers that Xbox Game Studios has grown with, most recently ZeniMax (Bethesda, Arkace, Id Software, and more), how will it make sure that they remain creative and thriving? The Xbox boss Phil Spencer had some light to shed on this topic in a recent Cnet interview, and says they will run semi-independently. This way, they will try to keep Bethesda doing the games that have made them such a big success story today. Spencer adds that "It is about the culture of those teams", which must be preserved. He ends by saying "They're not about becoming us."

What do you think of this approach by Microsoft?