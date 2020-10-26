Phil Spencer believes Sony and Microsoft will sell all the consoles they produce this year

You're watching Advertisements

A few days ago, we caught up with Xbox boss Phil Spencer to talk about everything Xbox. We asked Spencer a few questions relating to exclusivity, and whether or not there is significant value in producing titles for a more concise array of platforms.

"In the short term, there is," replied Spencer. "But I think in the long term, that camaraderie very quickly turns into weaponizing of exclusive games, of mine versus yours. And I think exclusive games for closed platforms are a marketing tool to drive adoption of those closed platforms."

Spencer further went on to talk about how the launch of a new range of consoles affects exclusivity. "Let's take this holiday, obviously PlayStation and Xbox are shipping new consoles. We are both going to ship as many consoles as we can, and I am going to predict that we are both going to sell every console we build in 2020. And if I had another exclusive game, all I could do would be to sell out more quickly, right."

Spencer's prediction seems to be holding up rather well currently, with both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X being incredibly difficult to get hold of. Even with more stock becoming available after launch and before the holiday period, the new generation of consoles will likely maintain quite a limited presence.

To view the interview in full, you can check out the link right here.