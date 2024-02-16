Phil Spencer believe exclusive titles will be way fewer in the future

HQ

A lot of Xbox fans was relieved when it was revealed during the Official Xbox Podcast that Microsoft is initially only going to make four Xbox games multiplatform, of which all are older than one year. But even with this being said, the Xbox boss Phil Spencer made no secret of the fact that he believes exclusive games are going to become more uncommon in the future:

"I do have a fundamental belief that over the next five or ten years exclusive games, games that are exclusive to one piece of hardware, are going to be a smaller and smaller part of the game industry."

We've seen more and more games coming to PC during the last couple of years, and both Microsoft and Sony are already releasing select titles for each other's formats. Xbox president of Game Content and Studios Matt Booty had an interesting comparison in the podcast, explaining that "today, big games like a Roblox or a Fortnite can actually be bigger than any one platform, and that really has changed the way we think about things".

This is a valid and interesting point. Would games like Roblox or Fortnite have become such enormous successes if they would have been locked in to PlayStation or Xbox? It's easy to imagine that Microsoft and Sony would like to have live-service games like these, which basically prints money on their own.

What do you think about all this? Will exclusive titles be just as important and common that it is today, or will the giant platform holders try to create the next Roblox, Fortnite or Grand Theft Auto V - even if it means launching a game on a competing format?