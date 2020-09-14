Phil Spencer actually teased the Xbox Series S this summer

You're watching Advertisements

The official Xbox account on Twitter had a fun easter egg to reveal over the weekend. It turns out a whole lot of us saw Xbox Series S back in July - but never realised it. The console is really tiny, and the Xbox boss Phil Spencer actually had one visible in the background during the keynote he delivered July 1 at Gamelab20.

No one really took notice, but we assume Microsoft should be careful trying to pull the same stunt again as people will probably really examine its streams for clues in the future.