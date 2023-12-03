Phil Spencer acknowledges the demand for a new Banjo-Kazooie game

HQ

The appetite for a brand new Banjo-Kazooie game has continued to grow over the last few years. We've recently seen the duo join the fight in Smash Bros. Ultimate and make their debut on Nintendo's Switch Online service, but a fully-fledged return has yet to materialise.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer is somebody who is well aware of this demand and in an interview with Windows Central, he said: "You've seen from our history that we haven't touched every franchise that people would love us to touch — Banjo fans, I hear you. But it is true that, when we find the right team, and the right opportunity, I love going back to revisit stories and characters that we've seen previously."

So now might not be the right time for a true Banjo sequel, but let's hope that the right team comes along soon to give these beloved characters justice.