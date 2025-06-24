Phasmophobia's Chronicle update is out now

HQ

Developer Kinetic Games has just confirmed that the next major update for Phasmophobia is in fact out now. Known as the Chronicle update, this will introduce gameplay changes, new features and tools, and a wave of bug fixes too, making it one to watch out for.

One of the biggest additions is seeing the Sound Recorder added to the game, with this being a new tool that is designed to record paranormal sounds and then enable two new media types of video and sound. This also means that the Photos tab has been reworked into a Media tab, where you can find these new forms of footage and capture.

Beyond this, you'll now be able to use the video recorder to better and more easily document and capture supernatural occurrences, even utilising the CCTV unit in the hub truck to greater effect too as part of its overhaul.

Kinetic also promises "a range of unique challenges throughout the year" as part of the Chronicle update, including "update launch challenges and equipment focused challenges with improvements to optional objectives."

The developer even shared another look at the coming rework of the Grafton Farmhouse map, with a few images that you can see below.