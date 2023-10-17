Phasmophobia will no longer launch in time for Halloween on consoles

Kinetic Games has announced that the console version of Phasmophobia has been delayed indefinitely.

In a blog on Steam, the developer notes that it has faced "unforeseen challenges" when adapting the game for consoles, but promised fans "it'll be worth the wait."

As you might recall, the co-op horror title was originally slated to launch this August, but was delayed until the week before Halloween due to a fire outbreak.

Kinetic concluded its blog post by stating: "While we had hoped to present you with a special launch alongside the Halloween event, the complexity of our current challenges means we need more time. We will keep you updated on our progress and provide a revised release date as soon as we have more information to share. We are working diligently to minimize the impact of this delay, and we want to express our sincere gratitude for your continued support."