Phasmophobia will launch on consoles ahead of the spookiest day of the year

Developer Kinetic Games previously promised that Phasmophobia would be launching on consoles by the end of the spookiest month of the year, October. But, ever since making that announcement, we haven't heard a whole lot about this matter. Until now.

It has been confirmed now, as part of the Xbox Partner Preview that Phasmophobia will be coming to Early Access on PS5/PS VR2 and Xbox Series X/S devices as soon as October 29, and that this will be an adjusted version that features adapted UI and menus that use a cursor system and that taps into the full slate of DualSense enhancements, including haptic feedback.

HQ

Confirmed in a recent press briefing, Kinetic Games mentioned that this version of Phasmophobia will have complete parity and crossplay between PC and console (but no cross-progression yet), including supporting the new Halloween update that revolves around community-driven quests and systems to permanently unlock the Blood Moon weather mode.

We're told that the PS5 and XSX editions will run at 60 frames-per-second, and that there are currently no plans to bring the title to Game Pass or to deliver a PS5 Pro patch. PC players can expect a new patch to arrive on the console release day too, with this adding a new event board, new challenges and rewards, improving general performance, and squashing some bugs.

In terms of pricing for Phasmophobia on console, you can snag the game, just in time for Halloween, all for £16.75 / €19.50.