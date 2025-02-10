Phasmophobia will bring new maps, seasonal events, and a major update that will overhaul how evidence is captured in 2025

HQ

Now that we're in February, you might be wondering what Kinetic Games has in-store for its ghost hunting phenomenon Phasmophobia for the rest of the calendar year. Now that a roadmap for the game has been revealed, we can tell you that there's a lot on the horizon.

The biggest new addition comes in the form of the update known as Chronicle. This will be the first major update of the year, and in it, Kinetic is looking to take aim at the journal and rework how evidence is captured and noted down in-game. This will include replacing the Photos tab and instead utilising a Media section that spans three categories; Photos, Videos, and Sound Recordings. This should make it even easier to determine which spectre, ghoul, or ghost you're currently attempting to exorcise.

The additional changes in Chronicle will include noting down any brand-new captures throughout your Phasmophobia career labelled as "unique", with these rewarding extra experience and cash at the end of the mission you registered them in. Chronicle will also add a Sound Recorder device that can capture supernatural audio, which too should help determine which creature you are hunting.

Otherwise, the rest of 2025 will include a second major update that will overhaul the player's character, and also the addition of three more maps; Bleasdale Farmhouse, Grafton Farmhouse, and a "New Small Map". There will even be three seasonal events this year, one coming in time for Easter, one for Halloween, and one for the holidays.

But this wasn't all that the roadmap confirmed. We also had a teaser of what Kinetic has planned for 2026, with this stated to offer house map reworks, additional maps, and "Horror 2.0", whatever this ultimately ends up being...

While you can check out the full roadmap below, Kinetic has also revealed that Phasmophobia has already shifted two million units on consoles, meaning the game has surpassed 22 million sales on all platforms since release.