Phasmophobia will be expanded with a new diner map later this year

It often seems crazy to think that Phasmophobia is still an Early Access game, because it's one of the most successful titles of all-time, a game that has shipped tens of millions of copies and proven to be a mega hit on PC and consoles alike. While it's unclear when Phasmophobia will leave Early Access, we do now know that the game will soon be expanded with its 14th map.

Kinetic Games has just introduced fans to the map of Nell's Diner. This will be a map that offers an authentic representation of Americana culture, with a "classic diner counter, comfy booths, and a kitchen preparing some less-than-savoury encounters". The catch is that the restaurant has since been overtaken by ghouls and ghosts, and it's your job to head into the building to determine which supernatural creature is inhabiting its premises.

We're told that Nell's Diner is a small map that has a size that is similar to the houses featured in Phasmophobia. We don't yet know exactly when it will launch in-game, but we are promised that it will be sometime in 2025.

Beyond this, Kinetic even revealed the firm launch date for the Grafton Farmhouse map rework, which will come to all platforms as soon as next week, on August 12.