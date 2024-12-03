Phasmophobia racks up a million sold copies on consoles

HQ

Ever since its launch on consoles as an Early Access project, Phasmophobia has debuted to a pretty strong reception. This has been proved as the ghost-hunting experience has now already shipped one million copies on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S alone.

This feat has been achieved in just 35 days, showing how popular Kinetic Games' project really is, something that is also still reflected in the project's total sales, which now has almost hit 22 million.

Speaking about this success on consoles, Kinetic Games' CEO and lead developer, Daniel Knight, stated: "This incredible achievement is only possible thanks to our wonderful, supportive and engaged community. The entire team here at Kinetic Games could not be happier, reaching this milestone is the best Christmas present we could have wished for."

