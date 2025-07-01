HQ

We usually treat games selling more than one million copies as a pretty big success, especially in the indie and AA space. Those that can go further and surpass five million are often rare, and the ones that breach double digits even more so. Take Elden Ring as an example. After three years on the market and a huge mainstream fan following, the game recently overcame the 30 million seller marker, making it one of the best-selling games of all-time. Phasmophobia is hot on its heels.

Yep, Kinetic Games has announced that Phasmophobia is now a 25 million seller. This incredible feat is even more mind-blowing considering the fact that the game has yet to leave Early Access. It did recently come to consoles, but it's still in a preview state and not its 1.0 build, and yet it has sold more copies than most games could hope to reach in their wildest dreams.

There's still no word on when the "complete" version of the game will launch, despite nearing five years in Early Access, but recently we reported on the latest update for Phasmophobia and even Blumhouse's plan to turn the game into a big screen adaptation.