Phasmophobia is getting a movie adaptation

Phasmophobia is the latest in a long list of games set to get a video game adaptation. The four-player co-op hit from Kinetic Games took the internet by storm when it released back in 2020, giving players a truly spooky experience with their friends.

Now, the horror pros at Blumhouse and James Wan's Atomic Monster are set to make a movie out of the game. Considering Atomic Monster is behind some of the most successful horror IPs of recent years like The Nun and The Conjuring universe, and Blumhouse made a massive hit with its video game adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy's, you'd imagine Phasmophobia is in pretty good hands.

"We're thrilled to officially announce that a Phasmophobia film adaption is in development - it's a big moment for the whole Kinetic team, and the start of something really exciting," said Kinetic Games director Daniel Knight via a press release. "We never could've imagined the incredible heights this game would reach when it launched five years ago, and we're so thankful to our amazing community for the lasting impact Phasmophobia has had in the gaming space and beyond. Working with Blumhouse and Atomic Monster marks an incredible new chapter for the game, and we can't wait to share more as the project develops."

Phasmophobia has sold more than 23 million copies sold since its launch, and so it's clear to see why big movie studios want to work with the IP. We'll have to see how a Phasmophobia movie pans out in time, as it's likely going to take a while for this thing to get made.