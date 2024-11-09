Phasmophobia has sold over 20 million copies

HQ

The eerily enjoyable Phasmophobia has, in the nearly four years since its launch, grown into somewhat of a phenomenon, with over 20 million copies sold. Impressive numbers, and with the game recently released in early access on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, we can expect the sales figures to skyrocket even more. We can only congratulate Kinetic Games on their success, and via their account on X, they thank their fans and say:

"We're thrilled to announce that over 20 million Ghost Hunters have begun their investigations in #Phasmophobia across all platforms. Thank you so much for your support."

Have you played Phasmophobia, and what do you think of the game?