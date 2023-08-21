Phasmophobia gets a major update and resets players' levels

If you are afraid of ghosts, this is probably not your cup of tea. However, if you like the idea of a more serious horror-themed detective experience, this might be interesting news for you. A few days ago, a major update was launched for Phasmophobia. An indie game that Kinetic Games has worked hard to update the title over the years. Update 0.9.0.0 will bring significantly more hunter equipment, changes to systems and solutions to technical issues. Kinetic Games wrote a blog on Steam with more information:

Each equipment item now has 3 tiers, increasing our Equipment count from 22 to 60! Tiers cost a large sum of money to unlock, but each tier will cost the same to bring into a contract.

In addition to these upgrades, players' levels will be restored. However, you will receive a patch on your character with your previous rank. Other changes affect the names of some evidence. Fingerprints will be renamed to Ultraviolet, for example. The system is now based on a more clear progression and your equipment will evolve with your level and achievements. There is considerably more to read about and you can find all the changes here.. Do you play Phasmophobia?