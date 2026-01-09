Phasmophobia developer gets into publishing business with new label

HQ

It's not at all uncommon to see indie developers that achieve unfound success putting some of their stardom back into the indie business by opening publishing labels to champion future indie hits. TinyBuild is one example, but there are many others including Poncle, Dotemu, Annapurna Interactive, and so forth. Now the creator of Phasmophobia is looking to get into this segment too.

Kinetic Games has revealed a new publishing label known as Kinetic Publishing, with this set to use some of the stardom and resources that the studio has amassed with Phasmophobia's 25 million sales so far to spotlight promising indie projects.

We're told: "Kinetic Publishing aims to champion innovation within the independent game development space, and help teams on games across a wide range of genres, with a focus on a small slate, meaning each team can receive meaningful attention alongside tailored support."

The label will offer indies that it represents financial, legal, and marketing support, alongside wider-scale development guidance. It will take on projects from small teams and solo developers across the world and will aim to help them with publishing aims 12-18 months ahead of the game's launch.

We don't yet know which games will be represented by Kinetic Publishing, but we are told that this initiative won't impact Phasmophobia development, which will progress further in 2025 with "lots more to come in 2026, including its journey to 1.0 launch, with Kinetic Games set to reveal this year's roadmap soon."