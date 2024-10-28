Phasmophobia Console Early Access Preview: More time in the oven is needed

The success story that is Kinetic Games' Phasmophobia is one that we only see reflected in a handful of other cases. This is one of the surprise projects that arrive in an Early Access state and then soon sees millions of players flocking and checking it out, and ultimately seeing an incredibly small studio achieve unfound success. Phasmophobia has been in Early Access on PC since 2020 and there is no end for that in sight, but on the horizon is a console version of the game, a console version that utilises the Early Access systems in place on Xbox and PlayStation. I've had the chance to check out that version of the paranormal psychological horror game, and while there are clearly grand ambitions, it also truly tests the boundaries of how we define "Early Access".

If you're a console player that has seen PC users enjoying and revelling in Phasmophobia over the years and have been waiting for your chance to join them, the good news is that you now can. Full crossplay support is present and most of the features of the PC edition are reflected in this console iteration. The catch is that they're done in such a way that they fail to feel comfortable for a controller user.

For starters, one of the biggest banes for a controller user is prevalent here. I'm talking about menus that use cursors. Fundamentally, these work, and for that reason you can't knock them, but they're so counterintuitive and frustrating to use with an analogue stick that there really needs to be a compelling game design behind them to ensure you can look past them. The problem is that before we even get that far we have poor menu design to contend with too. Phasmophobia on console just does not feel fundamentally well built, with the player constantly fighting to get core menu and interaction systems to operate as they should, even despite many cursor mechanics being present, which in all honestly should make these parts precise and without any reason to be clunky. But they are, and if you have the patience to keep pressing forward we get to the next part of the issue.

Now you can probably tell that the main problem with Phasmophobia on consoles is that it still feels as though it's made for mouse and keyboard only. The menu and cursor system is a great forewarning presence for this, a presence that you don't need D.O.T.S. or a camcorder to register. This design seeps into the gameplay where at every turn it feels as though you are fighting the controls to make basic actions work, actions that on M&K perform without a hitch. Be it struggling to open doors, struggling to place items, and even accidentally dropping items, losing them through cracks in the map, and then fighting to precisely register your reticle in an attempt to pick them back up. On top of this is poor feedback that doesn't help the controller user infer when things are being interacted with and buttons and gameplay systems that do not work in line with the PC version (including the Spirit Box's communication mechanic).

When it comes to Early Access I can forgive limited graphical efforts and a bit of jank here and there, but as it stands Phasmophobia is a worse nightmare on consoles than a Demon could ever hope to be. This game needs more time in the oven on console, time to improve the basic elements and make them fluid and not frustrating. The menus and interaction parts are maddening, but compared to the core control mechanics stumbling and being a pain to master they are just a fraction of the problem. I appreciate that Kinetic has spent time and effort creating a PC/console project that has complete parity and crossplay, but as it stands I wouldn't encourage console players to join their PC brethren with this iteration of the psychological horror title. Not yet, anyway.

