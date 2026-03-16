Phase is a gaming mouse that transforms into a gamepad

HQ

A mouse and a gamepad in one package? Yes, that's exactly what Pixelpaw Labs is now attempting with Phase, a gaming mouse that can be transformed into a gamepad. At first glance, it looks like a fairly standard gaming mouse, but not everything is as it seems; it's actually two separate halves held together by magnets. Pull them apart, and the mouse suddenly transforms into two Joy-Con-like controllers.

When used as a mouse, Phase functions much like any other gaming mouse, with an optical sensor capable of up to 16,000 DPI and a polling rate of 1,000 Hz. It connects via Bluetooth or a 2.4 GHz dongle and can also be paired with up to three devices simultaneously. The battery is rated to last up to 72 hours before needing to be recharged via USB-C.

However, the design isn't without its compromises, and notably, it lacks a traditional scroll wheel. Instead, it uses a touchpad that lets you scroll, much like Apple's Magic Mouse. When the device is split, each half gets its own set of controls: analogue sticks, buttons, triggers, and a D-pad. The idea is that you'll be able to play PC games, mobile games, or other titles with a controller without having to switch to a separate gamepad.

The price will be $159 when it launches on Kickstarter, and you can check out the trailer for it below.