Pharrell Williams is teaming up with The Lego Group to create an animated film about his life

Pharrell Williams is teaming up with The Lego Group and Focus Features to create an animated film about his life.

Titled 'Piece by Piece,' the unconventional biopic is to be produced by Neville and Caitrin Rogers (Tremolo Productions) alongside Williams, Mimi Valdés, and Shani Saxon (i am OTHER). Jill Wilfert and Keith Malone are executive producing for The Lego Group.

A press release on the film states: "Uninterested in making a traditional film about his life, Pharrell set out to tell his story in a way that would set audience's imaginations free. Developed from his singular vision, 'Piece by Piece' defies genres and expectations to transport audiences into a Lego world where anything is possible."

"Pharrell Williams is a true trailblazer whose influence across music, art and fashion continually reshapes global culture with an undeniable sense of joy," Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski said in a statement. "In partnering with the inimitable Morgan Neville and the limitless creativity of the Lego brand his visionary spirit comes to life in a wholly unique and uplifting way that will inspire everyone to dance, to sing, and to use their voice to build the world they want to see, brick by brick, and piece by piece."

"Five years ago, Pharrell Williams approached me with the idea of helping him tell his story through Lego animation," Neville said in the statement. "It was one of those rare moments where I knew in a second that this was a journey I wanted to go on. I'm grateful to our partners at Focus Features and at the Lego Group for their belief in our crazy mission. We assembled an incredible team of creative collaborators to help make a new type of film. I can't wait for people to see it."

When I had this crazy vision to tell this story through Lego bricks, I couldn't have imagined a better partner than Morgan. He is a legend," Williams said. "Grateful that Focus wanted to collaborate with us and I'm honored to share this with the world and bring people into my universe. Building with Lego bricks encourages us to follow our imagination...who would've thought that playing with these toys as a kid would evolve into a movie about my life. It's proof that anyone else can do it too."

'Piece by Piece' is set to hit theatres on 11th October 2024.

Thanks, Variety.